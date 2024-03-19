“How about we not waste his arm on that?” - Dodgers fans voice concern as manager Dave Roberts hints at Shohei Ohtani’s potential outfield role.

Japanese ace Shohei Ohtani can’t show his prowess on the mound this season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t use his glove.

Recently, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shed light on the possibility stating that Ohtani will start his throwing program after returning to the United States following the Seoul Series:

“Once we get back to the States, he is going to start his throwing program, which he hasn’t started yet. We’ll see how that progression goes. If his arm is healthy enough, we’ll have that conversation in the field,” Dave Roberts said. (via AP News)

Roberts said that Shohei Ohtani will primarily be the designated hitter for the franchise. Ohtani is still recovering from elbow surgery which limits him on the DH position, while not pitching at all this 2024 season.

However, the club plans to use the superstar in the outfield, considering his 10-year contract worth $700 million. In a recent tweet shared by Dodgers Nation about the news, several members of the Blue crew expressed their opinions.

Dodgers fans don’t seem to like the idea of Ohtani in the outfield, with many concerned about his recovery in hopes of seeing his return to the mound next year:

“How about we not waste his arm on that?” one fan said.

“Bad idea. Keep him off the field so he can pitch next year,” another wrote.

“I understand Shohei will be very boring himself if he does only DH for whole season. I hope he is careful if he does outfielder to save his arm for next season starting pitcher,” a Blue crew member said.

“Dodgers really trying to use that 700mill,” a fan said.

There is no doubt about Shohei Ohtani’s skills as a pitcher or hitter, but playing in the outfield is a completely different story. Ohtani has played just a few games in the outfield throughout his career.

“I haven’t faced him up to this point”: Shohei Ohtani excited to face Padres’ Yu Darvish on Opening Day

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will open the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea. Yu Darvish will start for the Padres, marking the first time both he and compatriot Ohtani will face each other.

Ahead of the matchup, Ohtani said:

“Darvish is somebody I’ve always looked up to… He is a good friend of mine. I haven’t faced him up to this point, so I’m very excited to be able to face him finally." (via AP News)

Although Darvish and Ohtani have been friends and even played together on Japan’s team during the World Baseball Classic, they’ve never competed against each other.

