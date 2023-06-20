How to watch Angels vs Dodgers: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details | MLB Season - 20 June 2023

Angels vs Dodgers is an exciting matchup of two LA teams. They begin a series for the middle of this week with both teams looking to play well. The game will be featured on the following channels:

Fox Sports West

MLB Extra Innings

Spectrum SportsNet

TBS

As far as streaming goes, MLB.TV is the primary streaming service for MLB games and that is true for Angels vs Dodgers. Since they are on the West Coast, the game time will be 10:07 EST or 7:07 PST. The Angels will play host this time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Look for these teams to play an inspired series, which they haven't over the last few seasons as the Angels have struggled.

What to expect in Angels vs Dodgers

Both teams come into this with Angels vs Dodgers matchup playoff aspirations, which is never a guarantee for both Los Angeles teams. In fact, the Angels have been better than the Dodgers thus far.

The Dodgers are 39-33 and in third place in the NL West. Over in the AL West, the Angels are in second with a 41-33 record. They'd both be playoff teams if the season ended today, but this is not what the Dodgers expected.

Shohei Ohtani has been absolutely unstoppable, so the stretched-thin pitching staff of the LA Dodgers has their work cut out for them. Fortunately for them, Mike Trout has been struggling but he can easily turn it around.

Shohei Ohtani headlines Angels vs Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, as usual, has been an excellent player this season and will be dangerous in tonight's game and the rest of the series.

Poll : 0 votes