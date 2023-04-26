Mike Clevinger Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the Chicago White Sox starter

It's been a difficult start to the season for Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox. With a dismal 7-17 record, the White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB. While the team may be able to use their plethora of injuries as an excuse for their poor start, the fact that the majority of the roster has underperformed may lead to a massive roster shakeup.

If the White Sox continue to struggle, the team may elect to sell off several of their veterans and pending free agents before this year's trade deadline. This is where the likes of Lance Lynn and Mike Clevinger could become some of the most sought-after starting pitchers on the trade market.

Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger the biggest names.



At this point, it looks as if we might be serious sellers at the trade deadline. Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger the biggest names. Might be about that time for another rebuild but GM Rick Hahn should be relieved of his duties beforehand.

Clevinger holds a mutual option worth $12 million next season, so he may not necessarily be a rental, which could expand the list of potential trade partners.

Clevinger holds a mutual option worth $12 million next season, so he may not necessarily be a rental, which could expand the list of potential trade partners. Here is a closer look at three teams that may look to acquire the 32-year-old pitcher.

The Los Angeles Angels could pursue Mike Clevinger on the trade market

In what may be the most important season in Los Angeles Angels history, the front office will need to be aggressive to build a winning roster around pending free agent Shohei Ohtani. If the team is out of contention by the trade deadline, it's likely that the two-way superstar's time with the Angels will be over.

Enter Mike Clevinger, who could provide the Angels with an additional arm in their pitching rotation. While Clevinger has been inconsistent at times, he has enjoyed a successful MLB career that would help solidify the Angels' rotation.

The Chicago Cubs could bolster their solid rotation

If Clevinger wants to stay in Chicago, the Cubs could use another proven starter as they look to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. Marcus Stroman and the pitching rotation have been stellar for the Cubbies this season, however, given the grind of the MLB season, it's impossible to rule out injuries or a decline in production.

"The Cubs only trade for Mike Clevinger type players....." - @BaseballAndWhat

Clevinger could not only provide the Chicago Cubs with a solid, proven arm but could also come out of the bullpen as a long reliever. His $8 million salary would be easy to absorb for the Cubs, making Clevinger an intriguing addition.

The Philadelphia Phillies could use Clevinger in their pitching rotation

One of the top teams entering the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies' pitching rotation has been one of the least consistent in the league. At the time of writing this piece, the Phillies have the eighth-highest ERA in the MLB with a combined 4.78 ERA through 24 games.

"The Phillies bench stinks and the pitching is mediocre at best. As is this team will not be in the 2023 postseason"

"The Phillies bench stinks and the pitching is mediocre at best. As is this team will not be in the 2023 postseason" - @HamlesTony

Clevinger could enter the pitching rotation and provide the club with a proven veteran arm. While he has struggled so far this season, he has been a solid starter throughout his career. It would be surprising if the Phillies sat idly by, which makes a Clevinger trade intriguing.

