"Huge comeback let's go boys" "Love how clutch this lineup is in the late innings" - Atlanta Braves fans ecstatic as team comes from behind to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in an important win 

The Atlanta Braves had a great come-from-behind victory Friday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 7-2. The game started off pretty slow for the Braves as they were held to just two in six innings thanks to Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez. Suarez was dealing for the Phillies as he only allowed two hits to one player, William Contreras.

The Phillies jumped out to an early lead off of a solo shot off the bat of Kyle Schwarber. William Contreras erased the lead for the Phillies with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jean Segura hit a home run in the fifth to give the Phillies the lead, 2-1.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the go-ahead two-run homer to give the Braves the lead. Atlanta would go on to score six runs in the eighth inning to secure their victory over Philadelphia, 7-2.

The win proved to be important as the New York Mets also won their game today against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets hold a one-game lead over the Braves for first place in the National League East. With the win tonight, Atlanta fans enjoyed late-inning heroics.

The Atlanta Braves finish out the weekend with two more games against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans are ready for the next two already.

The Atlanta Braves got their star second baseman Ozzie Albies back from the IL tonight. He went 1-4 tonight at the plate with a double and 2 runs batted in. The Braves are getting fully healthy at the right time.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ozzie Albies gets a warm welcome back in his first game since June Ozzie Albies gets a warm welcome back in his first game since June https://t.co/moYjCjLry6

Every single game is a must-win for the Braves as they get ready to close out the season. They have one more series after this one against the Phillies, and two series against the Washington Nationals. After that, they have a three-game series against the Mets. This series could decide the NL East.

@CoorsLight | #BravesLIVEToGo The Braves have 19 games remaining in their 2022 regular-season schedule.7 vs. Phillies6 vs. Nationals3 vs. Marlins3 vs. Mets The Braves have 19 games remaining in their 2022 regular-season schedule.▪️7 vs. Phillies▪️6 vs. Nationals▪️3 vs. Marlins▪️3 vs. Mets@CoorsLight | #BravesLIVEToGo https://t.co/gqid98mDSK

The Atlanta Braves will pose a threat to all teams in the postseason

The team is a serious threat in the playoffs. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year without their star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. He's healthy now and eager to win a World Series ring this year while he's out on the field.

The team has a complete lineup from top to bottom. With players like Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and the red-hot rookie Michael Harris II, the team looks better than last year. The Braves are as dominant on the mound as they are at the plate, with pitchers like Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton. The Braves are going to be a serious challenge for anyone they face in the playoffs.

