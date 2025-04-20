WATCH: Hundreds of fans lineup outside PNC Park for Paul Skenes' bobblehead night 

Paul Skenes enjoyed a fantastic rookie season in 2024, finishing with an 11-3 record, maintaining a superb 1.96 ERA, striking out 170 batters. As a result of his exceptional displays over the course of the year, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year award in November.

With his popularity steadily increasing by the day as he continued to dominate on the mound, it is safe to say Skenes is a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. That popularity was on display on Saturday as the Pirates gave away Paul Skenes bobbleheads to fans preceding their home encounter against the Cleveland Guardians.

With the giveaway originally set to be only for the first 20,000 fans that entered the stadium, huge lines could be spotted outside PNC Park, as hundreds of fans arrived for a chance to secure some memorabilia associated to a player that may turn out to be a future great.

A clip of the fans queuing outside the ballpark was later posted to X (formerly Twitter) by MLB.

"This line in Pittsburgh for Paul Skenes bobblehead day 🤯" the post was captioned

Such was the overwhelming response from fans, that the Pirates eventually decided to giveaway a bobblehead to every fan that came to the ballpark that day, ensuring that no one missed out memorabilia, per MLB.

Though Skenes did look good on the day, pitching seven innings and giving up only two runs, the Pirates' offense failed to offer their ace any run support. The hosts went on to lose the game 3-0.

Paul Skenes talks about his early future aspirations before baseball picked up

Before becoming one of the most highly-touted pitchers in all of the major leagues, Paul Skenes was a student at the United States Air Force Academy, aspiring to fly planes and serve his country one day.

Speaking to popular men's lifestyle magazine GQ on Wednesday, April 2, Skenes talked about how he always saw himself as a member of the US Military, with baseball being his 'Plan B' at the time.

"I want to go fly planes and kill bad people, and if baseball opens up, then I’ll do that,” Skenes said via GQ."

Washington Nationals v Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates fans, for one, will definitely be thankful that Skenes did end up pursuing baseball in the end.

