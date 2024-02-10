Hyun Jin Ryu Free Agency: Insider links NL West team with veteran starter

Free agent Hyun Jin Ryu is looking for potential suitors for the upcoming 2024 season. According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres are interested in the services of the 36-year-old left-hander.

There were also reports that the Padres were tied to Boston Red Sox's outfielder Jarren Duran and closer Kenley Jansen. However, Heyman reckons Ryu is a more logical option for the Padres.

Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery in Jun. 2022 and returned to the mound in Aug. 2023. He pitched 52 innings for a 3.46 ERA across 11 starts before heading to free agency. While Ryu's prime is behind him, he's still a good-quality starting pitcher.

The only problem with him, though, is his inability to stay healthy. Apart from his surgery, he missed 2015 and part of the 2016 season due to left shoulder surgery and elbow tendinitis. Last season, his fastball speed was at a career low, sitting at an average of 88.6 mph.

Hyun Jin Ryu's MLB career

Hailing from Incheon, South Korea, Hyun Jin Ryu became the first Korean player to join an MLB team via the posting system after spending eight seasons with the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO.

The LA Dodgers signed him to a six-year, $36 million deal with an opt-out after the fifth year if he clears certain benchmarks set. Ryu made his debut on Apr. 2, 2013, with a start against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed 10 hits in 6.1 innings, but only one earned run. He missed most of 2014–2016 due to injury.

Hyun Jin Ryu's best season came in 2019, earning his first All-Star selection, finishing second in voting for the NL Cy Young. Going 14-5, he led the league with an ERA of 2.32 and the lowest walks per nine innings ratio of 1.183. Following the season, he tapped into free agency and signed with the Blue Jays on a four-year, $80 million contract.

The 2020 COVID-19 shortened season saw him pitch a 5–2 record over 12 starts with a 2.69 ERA. Ryu made 31 starts in 2021, pitching to a 14-10 record, a 4.37 ERA, 143 strikeouts and 37 walks in 169.0 innings.

It remains to be seen which team signs him this offseason as Spring Training is almost upon us.

