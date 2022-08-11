"I can’t keep smiling through the pain" "Would be more surprised if we won" - Boston Red Sox fans feel beaten down after home loss to Atlanta Braves

The losses keep piling up for the Boston Red Sox, who, this time, lost 8-4 to the Atlanta Braves. This loss came at Fenway Park and was the breaking point for many of the Red Sox faithful. The team has struggled all season, but hopes for improvement have, somehow, lingered. That is almost entirely gone now, as the Red Sox have fallen to last place in the American League East.

Coming into 2022 the AL East was expected to be extremely competitive, with the Red Sox right in the mix. That has not quite been the case. The New York Yankees are running away with first place, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are battling for second.

Even those who held out hope longer than most are beginning to lose faith.

As soon as losing becomes the expectation, you know the team is in serious trouble.

The Atlanta Braves could be the team that finally killed the Boston Red Sox's championship aspirations.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Starting to think this is not the Red Sox year. Starting to think this is not the Red Sox year.

Atlanta Braves fans were all over Fenway Park, especially at the end of the game. This does not sit well with many in Boston who hate seeing the historic ballpark filled with the opposition.

Nathan Burton @nathanburton_34 @RedSox Empty seats. Opposing fans taking the stadium over. This is what happens when the general manager doesn’t priorize winning @RedSox Empty seats. Opposing fans taking the stadium over. This is what happens when the general manager doesn’t priorize winning

The Braves have been playing like a team on a mission since the All-Star break. While they stumbled against the New York Mets, they have been dominant against all other opponents.

With the benefit of hindsight, the Boston Red Sox should have been more active at the trade deadline. The lack of action will be even more glaring if Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts leave in the offseason.

This has been a sharp decline for the Red Sox in 2022, who were expected to be even better than they were in 2021.

This is not a good time to be a pessimist in Boston. There are simply too many issues all at once. They do now seem fixable in the immediate future.

David Slavet @Thedave88 @RedSox 4 under. 500. Getting ugly. Other than 3 games at Pittsburgh next week their schedule is generally tough going forward. Got Baltimore and then Yankees coming in. Could be 8 under. 500 by Monday. @RedSox 4 under. 500. Getting ugly. Other than 3 games at Pittsburgh next week their schedule is generally tough going forward. Got Baltimore and then Yankees coming in. Could be 8 under. 500 by Monday.

The Red Sox are running out of time to turn things around, and the fans know it.

Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are on two very different trajectories

Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox

The Braves are a team that is getting better as the season goes along. They should enter the playoffs in peak form. The Red Sox have not been able to buy a win, and their playoff hopes are slipping away.

The Atlanta Braves are peaking at the perfect time, while the Boston Red Sox are on yet another downward trend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe