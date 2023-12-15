Mark Wahlberg, one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, is a die-hard baseball fan. The two-time Academy Award nominee has been a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Wahlberg does not want his love for the game to end with him, as he once shared his wish to expose his kids to the game he grew up watching.

Growing up in Boston, Mark Wahlberg dreamt of playing in the big leagues. In an interview with M.B. Roberts of Parade in 2018, the Red Sox fan admitted that he wants to take his four children to Fenway Park to witness his favorite team play a playoff or World Series game.

“I'd love to take my kids to Fenway for a playoff game or the World Series, where they can really see the intensity and the excitement,” he said. “But they're not into it! My sons play football. That’s on my bucket list, getting my kids [Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace] into baseball.”

The renowned Hollywood celebrity, referred to as 'Marky Mark' during his music career, loved playing baseball with his singer/actor brother Donnie Wahlberg. He also revealed the times he spent around the Red Sox's ballpark.

“We played together all the time,” he said.

“We’d leave the house at 7 in the morning and come back at dark. I played Little League and on a traveling team. Playing baseball was my favorite thing to do. So was attending Boston Red Sox games. We got tickets in the bleachers for only two bucks. We hung around Fenway quite a bit. There was a lot going on,” he added.

Mark Wahlberg and his relationship with baseball

Although Mark Wahlberg has witnessed his favorite team win the World Series thrice, watching young people play the game he adores is the thing he loves the most.

“If I’m driving by a baseball field and there are kids playing, I’ll probably stop and watch,” Wahlberg said. “That’s the purest form of the game.”

Mark Wahlberg had once thrown the first pitch in Fenly Park before the Red Sox's game against the Seattle Mariners.

