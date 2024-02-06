"I'd rather have a story than $100,000" - Dodgers teammate warns Shohei Ohtani will be no anomaly to team's insane bus ride toilet tradition

Shohei Ohtani has been a daily fixture in the news for much of the winter and with Spring Training fast approaching, the spotlight continues to shine on him. Being on a new team is always a learning experience, as no two franchises have the same history, culture, or personnel.

Often teams have unusual traditions, especially when it comes to rites of passage for new arrivals. Given the Los Angeles Dodgers' winter activities, there are a lot of new faces that will have to take part in a rather bizarre custom.

The Dodgers' bus tradition has new players telling stories and if they refuse or it is not up to standards, they have to sit on the toilet for the journey. Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas spoke to Chris Rose Sports recently and explained that Shohei Ohtani would not be made an exception:

"We have our own group chat and we started talking about how his first bus ride was gonna be with us. I'm telling you right now Shohei, you better come prepared to your first bus trip because the rules are the rules.

"We wanna know stories. how they become big major league players and how everything started in Japan and stuff like that."

Rose suggested that maybe $100,000 a head might negate the need for the tradition, to which Rojas responded:

"I would rather have an Ohtani story for the rest of my life than $100,000."

As to Rojas' price?

"Have to be over my salary. For a year."

Given that the franchise also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez in free agency, and added Tyler Glasnow via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, it could be a busy bus journey.

Mookie Betts is looking forward to working with Shohei Ohtani

With Shohei Ohtani and the winter arrivals settling in, the LA Dodgers now have enough star power to blind just about anybody. As such, they are going to be the focus of the media in the 2024 season. The pressure is going to be intense from the off and the Dodgers know expectations are high in 2024.

Speaking to SportsNet LA, Mookie Betts discussed his gameplan and working with Ohtani:

“I think we have to continue to stay aggressive. That’s got the boys walking through here. My game plan can’t change. You know, I had to just continue to do the same thing, which is getting on base.

"I mean, it’s going to be a blessing, and a lot of fun, batting in front of him and seeing all that he’s gonna do.”

The fanbase is hoping that Shohei Ohtani can usher in a golden age in franchise history and it will be interesting to see if this is the case. While Ohtani can't pitch in 2024, his recovery is going well and he is expected to be limited in Spring Training.

