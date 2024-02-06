"I would definitely do it" - Former MLB CF Michael Bourn voices his opinion on stealing 100 bases with current regulations

Michael Bourn was a special CF in the big leagues from 2006 until his retirement in 2016, an expansive career that saw him play with six different ballclubs in the MLB and also earned him two All-Star selections in 2010 and 2012.

Bourn was recently invited to an interview at MLB.com in celebration of Black History Month, where he was asked by the show's host whether the speedy runner would be able to steal 100 bases with the current rules and regulations in the big leagues, to which Bourn replied:

"I would definitely do it. With five seconds on the pitch clock, I've never seen pitchers throw over"

The interviewer started by asking Michael Bourn what was the secret behind his amazing defensive plays, to which Bourn replied assertively that he used to play two sessions out with the Minor League team, wherein he learned the techniques and skills to read the flight of the ball and how to angle your body while being on defense in center field.

Next, the host asked Bourn about two of the greatest defensive outfielders of their time and what his take was on both of these players, to which Bourn replied that both Andruw Jones and Torii Hunter are deserving of being inducted into the Hall of Fame and that their defensive abilities on the field were nothing like any other outfielders during those days.

"Oh I think they are both Hall of Famers in my book. Actually Mike those are two of my favorites that I love to watch too. Both played a little bit different, Andruw had better angles when coming towards the ball, but Torii had was unbelievable while going back towards the wall." - Michael Bourn

Bourn stole 341 bases during his career in the MLB, and during a five-year stretch between 2000 and 2012, he created history as he raked in over 250 stolen bases in five seasons, a feat that still stands tall to this date.

Yes, Ronald Acuna Jr. stole a record-setting 73 bases in the 2023 MLB season, but it takes a lot from a ballplayer to stay consistent with stealing bases over five years, which Bourn did immaculately well.

Michael Bourn was inducted into the Hall of Honors by the University of Houston in 2023

Michael Bourn spent three seasons as a college baseball player with the Houston Cougars and was inducted into the Hall of Honors last year alongside some other notable athletes who are fellow alma maters of UH.

Professional scouts took notice of him despite his lack of power because he stole 90 bases in 119 attempts and had a .431 on-base percentage. He was a summer baseball player with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2002.

In June 2003, Bourn was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 115th overall pick in the fourth round of the MLB draft. Shortly after the draft, Bourn signed a contract to play for the Class A-Short Season New York-Penn League's Batavia Muckdogs.

