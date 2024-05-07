“I don’t care. I just want to win” - Mookie Betts ready to play any position as long as the Dodgers win

Mookie Betts has been flourishing in his new role at the shortstop position with the LA Dodgers. Betts is a six-time Gold Glover in the outfield with the Red Sox and the Dodgers but has now been playing electrifying defense in the infield. Last year, he played second baseman for most of the second half of the season as LA was shorthanded on defensive infielders.

Despite Gavin Lux's full recovery from his season-ending injury in 2023, he didn't perform well at the shortstop role this spring, which prompted manager Dave Roberts to ask Mookie Betts to play in the infield. Since then, Mookie has been on another level in both aspects of the game for the Dodgers.

Betts reflected on his recent successful outings at the shortstop position, and in an interview with the Orange County Register, he said:

“If there’s changes made and I have to move back to second or wherever, that’s fine. I don’t care. I just want to win. If it is permanent, I’m prepared for that too.”

“I think I’m kind of prepared for anything at this point. I’m more intentional about everything and that’s allowed me to be ready for any surprises that come.”

Mookie Betts' offense has also been amazing this season for the Dodgers. He has an average of .352, with six home runs and 27 RBIs, and he has the second-highest OPS in the league of 1.038. Betts is the reigning NL Player of the Month for April as he had an average of .368 and a slugging percentage of .624.

Andrew Friedman is ready to bet on Mookie Betts to play at shortstop even after August trade deadline

LA Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, backed Mookie Betts to be a good fit at shortstop in the near future, or at least after the trade deadline in August. Freidman, while speaking with the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett, said:

"Right now I would bet on him being an above-average shortstop."

He further said that he would back Mookie to play in the shortstop position:

"With how quickly he has taken to it, the plays he’s made. The last piece is syncing up his body on various throws that are just different than what he’s done."

Mookie Betts raked in two hits and scored a run on yet another successful offensive night for the Dodgers in Game 1 of a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday night. Four LA hitters smashed the ball out of the park at Dodger Stadium in a 6-3 win.

