Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom got traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitcher Chris Sale. With both the Braves and Boston filling the vacancies in their roster, the Red Sox needed a reliable shortstop. And they could develop the young 22-year-old Grissom as an infielder who could help the roster with his brute prowess.

"Now for the Red Sox, I want to say thank you for believing in me and giving me a shot to play for this incredibly historic ball club and I couldn't be more excited for this new chapter with new teammates, new coaches, new fans and family" - GrissomVaughn

Grissom wrote a thank you note to the Braves on Twitter.

He first expressed gratitude toward his previous teammates, coaching staff and everyone involved with the Braves squad. Most importantly, Grissom thanked the fans for their continual support.

Grissom also expressed how excited he was to have been traded to a historic franchise in the face of the Red Sox.

Grissom may be the right candidate to take over the Red Sox's vacant second-base position, which was problematic for an increasingly irate Boston fan base.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million contract with an opt-out clause after the first season. This marked the first significant acquisition by new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow following a winter in which they had spent just $1 million.

"Vaughn Grissom should enjoy playing at Fenway. So long, VG! Truly going to miss the guy" - LeslieMinesIII

Chris Sale's turbulent tenure in Boston abruptly ended with this as he missed the 2020 season. Sale spent seven years and six seasons in Boston.

Sale pitched brilliantly in his first two seasons at Fenway after being acquired by the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade in December 2016. He twice placed in the top four in the AL Cy Young Award voting and was a key player in Boston's 2018 World Series victory.

Vaughn Grissom will hope to shine for the Boston Red Sox next season

On January 5, Vaughn Grissom, a former Braves top prospect, will turn 23. In his few major league games, Grissom has hit well. The shortstop's slash line over the last two years is 287/.339/.407 in 64 games. But with his poor out-of-average percentage, there have been concerns about his defensive ability to remain on the infield, according to MLB.com.

"440 ft home run by Vaughn Grissom" - MLBONFOX

