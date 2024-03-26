"I feel like this is a team of great people" - Fans react as Max Muncy backs Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani amid Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani addressed the media on Monday for the first time since his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired amid alleged theft. Ohtani spoke briefly, detailing his side of the story, admitting that he was unaware of Mizuhara's withdrawal of money from his account to help his gambling debt.

After speaking to the media, Ohtani's teammate, Max Muncy, came to his aid. He truly believes Ohtani's story, and Muncy, alongside the rest of the club, will have Ohtani's back on this.

This goes to show just how tight-knit of a group this is. Muncy could have easily skipped over the question, keeping himself out of the situation, but he chose to give an honest answer.

Many international baseball fans enjoyed Muncy's statements on the Shohei Ohtani situation. While it is not an ideal start to the season, the club is handling it as well as they can.

"Those are reassuring words.. I feel like this a team of great people," one fan posted.

"Thank you. It's a good team that 'supports each other.' I feel a little relieved because I think Mr. Ohtani needs the support of those around him right now," another fan posted.

"Thank you for the subtitles. I'm so excited.. We look forward to your continued support of Mr. Ohtani"

"What great friends we have. Mr. Ohtani, you are blessed with good friends. Dodgers are the best. Muncy's words really hit me"

"Thank you Muncy"

"Mr. Ohtani who is loved by everyone. Mr. Ippei was also loved, so it's a shame. The fear of addiction"

"Cried"

"Passionate messages like this are unique to overseas"

"I'm so glad to hear this for Muncy"

Muncy's words were special to the international fans. They are happy to see the team sticking together through this.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not the only ones embroiled in gambling controversy

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not the only professionals dealing with a bit of gambling controversy. Jontay Porter, a basketball player for the Toronto Raptors, is catching some heat.

The controversy surrounds prop bets on the player himself, specifically the under. In a few different instances, suspicious bets were placed on player props on Porter that cashed.

Gambling is increasingly becoming more and more popular, and these stories will become more frequent if something is not done.

