"I felt awful physically last year" - Red Sox manager Alex Cora opens up on health struggles in 2023 as team floundered to last-place finish

It was a bad year for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox last year. They struggled all year, never being able to get going and make a run for the postseason. In the end, they faded and ended up being the lone AL East team to finish under .500 that year.

However, beyond the material struggles of the team, Cora himself had some issues. He admitted recently that his health wasn't good and he just didn't have what he normally does.

Per Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo, Cora said:

"I felt awful physically last year. I felt awful health-wise, energy-wise. It was bad. I cannot let a game dictate who I am as a person or what I have to do. I feel really good."

He said he can't let the game dictate what he has to do, which happened last year. Fortunately, ahead of spring training for Boston, he feels much better this year. He is a World Series-winning manager who is considered a great leader, and the Red Sox need him at full strength if they're to contend again.

Can Alex Cora turn the Red Sox around?

The Boston Red Sox were the worst team in the AL East, though that's not the biggest insult considering the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees play in the division. They'll want to improve, but can they?

They've been largely quiet in free agency, and their roster still has holes in the infield and in the pitching staff, so nothing right now suggests that they're poised for a bounce-back year for Alex Cora, whose contract is up after.

Alex Cora may have a tall task turning Boston around

They are reportedly considering trading Kenley Jansen. That would in theory make their team a little worse and their bullpen especially. However, it has been rumored that the move is to clear salary space so they can sign an impact free agent.

That could be Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. Whichever of those they end up theoretically going after if this all pans out will make their team better and help them get back to contender status.

