“I was frustrated. They're a pesky team” - Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider clarifies previous statement following win over New York Mets

One thing we have learned about Spencer Strider is that he is really, really serious about his cup of chamomile tea.

The Atlanta Braves starter lasted 2 ⅔ innings during a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 7th. His frustration got the better of him, which led to him saying some choice words, implying that the Mets are running on pure luck.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM The Mets took 4-of-5 from the Braves just 8 days ago. Afterwards, Spencer Strider had some interesting comments about the Mets' offense.



Tonight, Strider and the Braves (-165 ML) host the Mets (+135 ML) in the opener of a massive four-game series 🌶️

Just eight days later, the Mets made the return trip to Truist Park for a four-game set. Spencer Strider may have contemplated the eventuality of him having to eat his bold words, but his performance on Monday night ruled out any such outcome.

Not only did Strider talk the talk, he walked the walk as he starred in the Braves’ 13-1 blowout win against the Mets. He pitched five impressive innings, allowing only one run on three hits and adding four strikeouts to his name.

Strider clarified his comments from last week after the game. He said that taking a cheapshot was never his intention, and that the Mets are a “pesky” team. He also admitted that the lack of chamomile tea in the Mets clubhouse didn’t really help him deal with his frustration.

SNY @SNYtv "I definitely needed my chamomile tea, didn't have that in New York. I was frustrated. They're a pesky team. When you put the ball in play that much, things will go your way a lot of the time."



“That was not what I was trying to convey after that game,” Strider said. “I definitely needed my chamomile tea. They didn’t have that in the clubhouse in New York. Yeah, I was frustrated. They’re just a pesky team… When you put the ball in play that much, things will go your way a lot of the time." - Spencer Strider

With that kind of a performance, Spencer Strider remains firmly on track to be crowned the NL Rookie of the Year. However, he will have some tough competition from teammate Michael Harris II for the honor.

Spencer Strider’s phenomenal outing backed up sensational Braves teamwork

True perfection is a utopian ideology, but the Braves were close last night. It was a great outing; one that was backed up by strong teamwork and not just Spencer Strider's individual brilliance.

Each starting position player recorded at least one hit. Second baseman Vaughn Grissom notched two hits in his first career home start. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled during the second and added another double during the fourth, and one more during the sixth.

Following their landslide victory, the Braves extended their winning streak to seven games, moving to within 4 1/2 games of the Mets. Hence, the importance of winning their ongoing four-game set against the NL East leaders is paramount.

The summit is now in sight and should the Braves maintain their momentum, the NL East table could look a lot different in a month's time.

