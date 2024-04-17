"I give all the credit to the hitting coaches" - Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp voices praise for coaching staff after series win against Astros

The Atlanta Braves are now on a three-game winning streak with their latest series victory against the Houston Astros. They won on Tuesday against the Astros in Houston, marking another series win.

While questions are raised about the Astros' management, the Braves’ staff is gathering praise from their players. In a post-game interview, Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp spoke highly of Atlanta’s coaching staff. He said:

"I give all the credit to the hitting coaches. They do a great job with me and make sure I'm getting my work in to stay ready,” Tromp told Bally Sports South. “My job is to come in, give Travy a day, and do the best I can to help the team win."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tromp contributed two RBIs in the 6-2 victory over the Astros on Tuesday. His double in the ninth inning kept the Braves in the lead. Tromp has five RBIs in six games with a batting average of .235 and a .634 OPS. Orlando Arcia and Luis Guillorme added the rest with their RBIs.

The Braves continued their winning streak with a series win against the Astros

The Atlanta Braves left the regular season last year as the National League’s East Division pennant holder with 104 wins. However, the NL No. 1 seed failed to get past their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS.

This season, they are at the top with 11 wins in 16 matchups, closely followed by the Phillies with 10 wins. Along with NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna and and Orlando Arcia are leading their offense. Meanwhile, Max Fried and Chris Sale are leading the rotation for Atlanta to continue their winning campaign.

After they won the series against the Miami Marlins, the Braves focused on adding victories over the Houston Astros, who were having a tough time settling in this season. The Braves secured their first victory with a 6-1 win on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

On Tuesday, they continued their victory streak with a 6-2 win. Reynaldo Lopez started the game for the Braves, with Hunter Brown on the Astros' end. Orlando Arcia’s solo homer in the second inning gave Atlanta the early lead.

Later, in the ninth inning, Luis Guillorme’s and Chadwick Tromp’s double advanced the Braves' lead. The Astros narrowed the lead in the last inning with Kyle Tucker’s solo homer and Mauricio Dubon’s single. However, it was too late to turn the result, and the Braves upheld their streak, handing another loss to Houston.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback