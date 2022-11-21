The New York Mets’ collective team goals may not have been met this season following their disappointing loss to the Padres in the 2022 NL Wild Card Series, but Max Scherzer definitely had the ball in his first season down in the Big Apple.

He recently appeared on The New York Post’s “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman” podcast recently where he discussed his special relationship with Mets manager Buck Showalter and the Mets organization.

“I got there and fell in love immediately”, Scherzer said.

“Especially with Billy and Buck in charge, I thought they were great in what they were able to do. I fell in love with the team a lot quicker than I even thought I was going to. Really good dudes, and we had a really good clubhouse. It didn’t feel like we had any bad eggs, and when you have that kind of chemistry that’s when you go out there and you win.”

Scherzer signed for the New York Mets in the 2021 offseason on a whopping 3-year, $130 million contract, and that heartfelt reaction has cleared all doubts about whether he had a good first season in New York.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer’s deal with the Mets is done, per source. Three years, $130 million, an opt out after the second season. Max Scherzer’s deal with the Mets is done, per source. Three years, $130 million, an opt out after the second season.

While the three-time Cy Young Awardee’s 2022 stats may not agree - a career-low 2.29 ERA and 169 ERA+ in 145.1 IP, all that really matters when you’re 38 is if you’re having a good time or not.

Scherzer, along with NL Manager of the Year Buck Showalter, brought back an interesting brand of baseball to Queens, helping the team finish on a 101-win season. Many complained pre-season that the energy had fizzed out of the Mets, but the pair together have played a massive role in turning the team's fortunes around.

Regardless of their age, Buck, 66, and Scherzer, 38, the two veterans look far from done. They will both try to bounce back even stronger next season.

Max Scherzer is an eight-time MLB All-Star

Max Scherzer made his MLB debut in 2008 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s currently plying his trade with the New York Mets and has previously played for the Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019, won three Cy Young Awards, pitched two no-hitters, and has been selected to the All-Star team a total of eight times.

"3-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer." - MLB, Twitter

He is nicknamed “Mad Max” after the fictional character for his sheer intensity on the pitch.

