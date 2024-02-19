"I got a great vibe today" - Juan Soto cannot contain his excitement as star slugger gears up for Yankees' spring training

Juan Soto has a fresh start in 2024 with the New York Yankees and is excited for a season in which the Yankees have a shot at winning it all. First up is Spring Training and with NY set to kick off their spring fixtures against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Soto is in great spirits.

The New York Yankees' X handle shared a video of Soto, who said:

"Good morning! I have a great feeling, great vibes today!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Yankees made headlines when they landed Juan Soto via a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres. With Soto on board, many think the team is in for a great season, especially if they can stay healthy. Aaron Judge's freak injury in 2023 hamstrung the team and led to them missing the playoffs after an 82-80 campaign.

As such, fans are excited for 2024 and harbor hopes of going all the way.

NY Yankees expectations in 2024 with Juan Soto on board

The injury to Aaron Judge was one of a series of unfortunate events that led to New York underperforming last season. That, however, will certainly be used as fuel for the fire and the Yankees will come out looking to make a point this campaign.

With the LA Dodgers building a super team, the Yankees are not expected to win the World Series, and just behind the Dodgers in expectations are the Atlanta Braves. However, the Dodgers may struggle to get all their stars on the same page and in baseball, anything can happen. After all, the pre-season favorites don't always win the World Series.

Adding Juan Soto and having Aaron Judge healthy could be the difference in 2024. Narrow losses last season could turn into wins this campaign and the Yankees are optimistic about their chances.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters that he likes what they have in 2024:

“We like what we have; we’re excited about what we have. But no one is handing us a trophy. We’ve got to go earn it. The only way to best earn that is to have the most talent and the most insurance policies you can possibly have, within reason. That’s how we’re going to go about it.”

The Yankees are certainly one of the teams to watch in 2024, and much depends on how well Juan Soto adjusts to life in NY.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.