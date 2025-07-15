“I grew up pretty thin” - Shohei Ohtani discloses surprising facts about himself and his journey as a two-way star

Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani is gearing up for his fifth consecutive All-Star game, his second with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Midsummer Classic, the Japanese two-way phenom talked about his childhood in a conversation with Pat McAfee on Monday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

“I initially grew up watching professional baseball in Japan because I wanted to be an NPB player first,” Ohtani told McAfee via his interpreter Will Ireton (2:30 onwards). “But then as I started watching more Major League Baseball, my dream grew and I really wanted to play in the big leagues.”

Shohei Ohtani has captivated baseball fans with his unprecedented two-way ability since his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels. When Pat McAfee asked the Japanese superstar if he had stronger muscles that aided his two-way ability, Ohtani said:

"I grew up pretty thin and I was not the way I look right now. So I worked out a lot and I ate a lot and this is how I became."

Ohtani, who batted from the leadoff spot and was the AL starting pitcher in his first All-Star game in 2021, is unlikely to pitch in this year's contest with Paul Skenes starting for the NL team.

Shohei Ohtani shed light on his hitting prowess growing up

While Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz claimed Shohei Ohtani would be the best pitcher in the MLB if he only pitched, the Dodgers star said he was a more talented hitter growing up and developed his pitching later.

"I feel like I was more talented as a hitter growing up," Ohtani said on the Pat McAfee Show. "And it was hard for me to pitch actually. So I feel like I'm more of a hitter who learned how to pitch more than a pitcher learning how to hit."

Shohei Ohtani will be facing AL starter and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the mound on Tuesday and it'll be an intriguing battle between two of the best players this season.

