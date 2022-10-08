"I guess it gives even more reason to try and not make these the last ones... I’d like to win the last one” - New York Mets slugger Brandon Nimmo commented on what might be his last postseason with the team

It's been a topsy-turvy season for the New York Mets. After starting the year strong, the team has struggled to find consistency in the final months. With the regular season coming to a close, the Mets will soon look into player contracts for next year. Brandon Nimmo is one of those players who will become a free agent in 2022.

The Mets won an impressive 101 regular-season games this campaign. It was their best finish since 1986, when they won the World Series. Outfielder Nimmo played a huge role in those wins. The fanbase will hope that the organization can hold on to him.

Nimmo was recently asked about how the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres could potentially be his final few games with the New York Mets.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Asked about these potentially being his final games as a Met, Brandon Nimmo replied:



"I guess it gives even more reason to try and not make these the last ones. I’d like to win the last one, be the last team standing. ... However it works out. I will think fondly of this place." Asked about these potentially being his final games as a Met, Brandon Nimmo replied:"I guess it gives even more reason to try and not make these the last ones. I’d like to win the last one, be the last team standing. ... However it works out. I will think fondly of this place."

"Asked about these potentially being his final games as a Met, Brandon Nimmo replied: 'I guess it gives even more reason to try and not make these the last ones. I’d like to win the last one, be the last team standing. ... However it works out. I will think fondly of this place.'" - Anthony DiComo

With the Mets losing Game 1 against the San Diego Padres, they face elimination in the second game. Nimmo was candid and direct with his response. Baseball is a business and there is a very realistic possibility that the club will not renew his contract. His response might concern Mets fans who are hoping that he returns to the club.

In 2022, he signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Mets. After this season, he will be eligible to enter the free agent market. There will be a lot of demand for a player of his caliber. In what has been a contract season, he showcased his abilities to MLB teams around the league.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo will become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season

Brandon Nimmo runs toward third base after a single by Francisco Lindor against the Miami Marlins.

The New York Mets drafted Brandon Nimmo with the 13th overall pick in 2011. After five years in their minor league system, he was promoted to the majors in 2016.

Nimmo is a valuable asset on the offensive and defensive side. This season, he has a .274/.367/.433 slash line and a .800 OPS in 151 regular-season games. He has also contributed with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs. Overall, he has 63 home runs and 213 RBIs in his seven years with the organization.

SNY @SNYtv Brandon Nimmo says he hasn't thought about these games possibly being his last games in a Mets jersey, but however the outcome works out, he will always think fondly of this place: Brandon Nimmo says he hasn't thought about these games possibly being his last games in a Mets jersey, but however the outcome works out, he will always think fondly of this place: https://t.co/OJ271SmG0v

"Brandon Nimmo says he hasn't thought about these games possibly being his last games in a Mets jersey, but however the outcome works out, he will always think fondly of this place:" - SNY

On the defensive side, Nimmo is regarded as one of the fastest players on the New York Mets roster.

If this does turn out to be Nimmo's final season, he will want to make it count. The New York Mets trail the San Diego Padres 1-0 in a Wild Card series. Nimmo has played his entire career with the Mets and will be hoping to leave on a high. He will be adoringly remembered by the fanbase if he can help bring the team to their first title in 36 years.

Poll : 0 votes