"I hated high school with a passion" - When Bryce Harper opened up about being a 'ghost' who went unnoticed during his school days

Growing up, Bryce Harper quickly made a name for himself in the baseball world. The slugger left high school following his sophomore year to attend the College of Southern Nevada, looking to hit the MLB draft as soon as possible.

He did so, becoming the No. 1 overall pick during the 2010 draft. The young slugger signed his first contract with the Washington Nationals and knew his dream had finally come true.

Despite seeing his dream come true, things were not perfect for Harper. After the draft in 2010, he sat down for an interview with Notes from NatsTown and opened up about his frustrating time in high school.

"I hated high school with a passion. After my brother left - when I was a freshman and he was a senior - after they all left, that group of guys left, I didn't want to be there anymore," said Harper.

Harper fell into his older brother's friend group in high school, but they soon graduated. He felt lonely afterward, walking the halls like a ghost.

"My sophomore year I was like a ghost. I went to school, but nobody really noticed me. I just came to school, didn't dress up or anything - just a ghost. I just worked out and went out to the field and went the baseball route. That's how I've always been my whole life," he added.

Harper's whole focus was on baseball after his brother graduated. Luckily, that has worked out pretty well for him, especially after he signed his 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019.

Bryce Harper revealed his approach at the plate as a young hitter

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Photo via IMAGN)

As a young slugger, Bryce Harper was turning heads for just how hard he could hit the baseball. He produced a violent swing with a fast swing path, which translated into hitting moonshots.

As for a hitting approach, he kept things simple. He did not want to overcomplicate things, especially heading into the big leagues.

"See a pitch. Hit a pitch. See it and hit it. That's baseball. It doesn't matter as long as you see it and hit it" said Harper.

That approach has led to Harper being one of the most feared hitters in the game. His 336 home runs and counting rank him seventh among active players for most all-time home runs, right behind Nolan Arenado.

