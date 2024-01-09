"I hated the way they treated her on the way out" - Former GM Jim Bowden on Kim Ng's Marlins exit

Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng, the first female GM in Major League Baseball, parted ways with the franchise in October.

The 2023 season saw the Marlins earn a wild-card spot before being swept by the Phillies. Ng and the Marlins headed in separate directions shortly afterward.

On the "Foul Territory" podcast, former GM Jim Bowden, who has worked as a top executive for several MLB clubs, revealed his disappointment on how the Marlins parted ways with Kim Ng:

“I think Peter Bendix was a good hire. I had a lot of success working under Eric Neander in Tampa. I think he’ll do a very good job in building up the player development and scouting departments and improving those areas which will improve the stream of prospects getting to the big league. So, I thought that was a good hire.

"But I hated the way they treated Kim Ng on the way out. I mean, she had done a very good job in the GM role, and all you have to do was look at the Jesus Luzardo trade, and a few of the moves that she made put the organization into the playoffs. And then at the end of the year basically the owner came and told her that he was going to hire someone above her.

"Then he disagreed with her philosophy, gave her a minimal raise, and accordingly, of course, she then departed.”

The Marlins hired Ng in 2020. She played a vital role in acquiring Luis Arraez, whose solid performances helped the team make the postseason for the first time since 2003. Ng was hired by Derek Jeter, the Marlins’ former president of baseball operations.

Kim Ng made MLB history

At 54 years old, Ng became the first female general manager for any of the top four North American professional sports leagues.

Her Marlins contract included a mutual option for 2024. However, she decided to part ways with the club and thereby turn down the extension.

Ng’s potential to nurture young talent played a significant role in landing the team in the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

