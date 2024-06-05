"I am just so proud of you" - Max Fried's girlfriend Rose Lavelle gets a shout-out from Dansby Swanson's soccer star wife Mallory Swanson

While they now play on different ball clubs, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried were teammates for six seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Playing side by side for so long and winning a World Series together not only made Swanson and Fried very close but also helped forge a bond between their respective partners.

On June 4, Max Fried's girlfriend, Rose Lavelle, logged her 100th appearance for the U.S. Women's National Team in their 3-0 win over South Korea. Among those to praise her achievement was Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory, who also plays for the USWNT.

Mallory Swanson took a picture with Lavelle and other teammates following their side's convincing 3-0 win in Minnesota and captioned the story:

"I'm just so proud of you."

Mallory Swanson (Pugh) took to Instagram to recognize teammate Rose Lavelle's 100th international cap / Instagram/malpugh

The two athletes have both represented their country at the international level since 2017. Swanson, born Mallory Pugh, started dating Dansby Swanson in late 2017 while he was playing for the Atlanta Braves. Conversely, Braves pitcher Max Fried began dating Lavelle in 2019 and made their courtship public at that year's ESPY Awards.

Born in Littleton, Colorado, Mallory Pugh began playing soccer at a very early age. After briefly attending UCLA, Pugh ultimately decided to pursue her professional career, signing with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL and later the Chicago Red Stars.

Two weeks after their marriage in December 2022, Dansby Swanson opted to sign a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs to be closer to his wife. Although Max Fried remains a member of the Braves, Lavelle plays for Gotham FC, an NWSL team based in Harrison, New Jersey.

Dansby Swanson remains his wife's biggest supporter

Last Saturday, Mallory Swanson scored her first NWSL goal in over fifteen months after recovering from a patellar tendon tear. In response, Dansby took to his own Instagram account to celebrate his wife's achievement.

In response to her goal, Mallory said (via 9news):

"At the end of the day, the most important thing was to win. However, I could contribute I was going to do. It's so special. I had a lot of people here in the stands."

When it comes to supporting her friends, such as Rose Lavelle, Mallory understands the importance of the support she gets and attempts to pass that encouragement on.

