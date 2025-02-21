"I know she's watching up in heaven... She's always with me" - When Freddie Freeman turned emotional remembering late mother Rosemary

During the 2020 season, Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves were rolling. They made the postseason, taking out the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round and the Miami Marlins in the NLDS.

Following their victory over the Marlins, Freeman met with the media. While hyped on the win, Freeman was asked some questions that made him reflect on his childhood.

Freeman became emotional when speaking about his late mother Rosemary. She passed away in 2000 due to melanoma, but the slugger knows she is always with him, via the L.A. Times' Mike DiGiovanna.

"I know she's watching every single game up in heaven," said Freeman.

Freeman has wanted to keep his mother's memory alive, and she was a driving force as to why he is in the position he is now. He revealed that he keeps a piece of her with him everywhere he goes.

"I have a necklace that unscrews and there's a piece of her hair inside of it, so she's always with me everywhere I go," said Freeman.

Freddie Freeman puts rings above reputation

Los Angeles Dodgers Championship Celebration - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman has made quite the name for himself during his career thus far. He has become one of the best first basemen in the sport and has earned the reputation of being one of the game's nicest players.

Trying to find someone saying something bad about Freeman is like trying to find a needle in a haystack. He is one of the game's most respected and loveable players. However, that does not matter as much as being a winner in Freeman's mind.

"[Having a good reputation] means a lot but I'm just trying to get a ring. That's all that matters" said Freeman.

Unfortunately, the ring would have to wait until after the 2020 season. The Braves stacked up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and lost the series.

However, the following season would be much different. Atlanta made the postseason once again and cruised to the World Series. They faced the Houston Astros and won the series 4-2.

That would be Freeman's first World Series ring. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and he now has two rings and a great opportunity to add more.

The Dodgers are the favorites to defend their title during the 2025 season. They will be a force to be reckoned with after having another successful winter signing and trading for players.

