The Miami Marlins have found their new manager. They have hired Skip Schumaker to take over the team. He was most recently the St. Louis Cardinals' bench coach for the 2022 season.

Schumaker will be replacing Don Mattingly after he managed the club for seven seasons. Skip Schumaker is regarded as a baseball great by many in the league. The hire is great for a struggling team looking to turn things around.

Craig Mish @CraigMish BREAKING : The Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their next Manager per source.

Before transitioning to a coaching role in the league, Schumaker was a utility player for the St. Louis Cardinals who helped them win the World Series in 2006 and 2011. After ending his playing career, he was the San Diego Padres' associate manager in 2020 and 2021.

News of the hire has Miami fans excited for the future. They believe this is a great first step in the right direction. Fans don't want to go through another 90 loss season like they did this year.

"I like it. Feels different." said one fan.

"Extrememly well respected across baseball. One said to me it was 'inevitable' he'd land a big job in baseball, and here it is. Hire begs the question why Espada has been passed over now 3+ times... Mets came away impressed and he's gotten a ton of final interviews. Interesting." Explained another.

Fans seem to think that Skip Schumaker is the right guy for the job. He's a young manager that can connect to the young team that he has. They're excited to see how he transforms this team this offseason.

The Miami Marlins were a sinking ship this season

The Miami Marlins didn't have the year they were expecting this season. They finished the season with a record of 69-93, becoming one of the worst teams in baseball.

They couldn't find their rhythm all season. Their star second baseman, Jazz Chisholm, went on the IL for most of the season with back issues. He was the heart and soul of that team; losing him hurt.

The Marlins were one of the worst hitting teams in in baseball. Their team batting average of .230 was the worst in franchise history. Obviously, this team needs to turn things around.

Many around the league believe that Schumaker has what it takes to turn this organization around. He's used to being around contending baseball teams. He knows what it takes to get to the World Series.

