“I was like a puppy dog to him” - David Wright recalls how he used to “shadow” Derek Jeter during early MLB days

When thinking of infielders who spent their entire career in New York and left as a legend, most would think of Derek Jeter. However, David Wright is another player that fits that description to a tee.

In his time at Citi Field, David Wright earned seven All-Star selections, two Gold Glove awards and Two Silver Slugger awards. Recognizing his tremendous service over the years, the Mets also retired Wright's #5 jersey back in 2018.

Spending the entirety of their careers on opposite sides of a cross-city rivalry, naturally, David Wright and Derek Jeter did not spend much time as teammates. They did, however, share the locker room while playing for team USA in the 2009 WBC.

When asked about his relationship with Jeter by insider Steve Serby of the "New York Post" on July 18, Wright explained how he was always keen to learn as much as he could from the Yankees great.

"[During] the World Baseball Classic, when I got to know him on a more personal level, and I was like a puppy dog to him. I was like his shadow; all I wanted to do was be around him to learn and to bounce ideas and questions off of, and I’m not sure he would admit it, but I’m pretty sure he got tired of me," David Wright said

"If he wasn’t playing, and he was up at the top step, I’d go stand right next to him just to see if I could pick up things. I remember following him to the batting cages during a meaningless spring training game where we were getting ready for the World Baseball Classic. I wanted to see his routine in the batting cage; I wanted to see how he prepared for a game, and I would literally shadow him as much as I possibly could," Wright added

David Wright talks about 'incredible to watch' New York Mets of today

One of the most loved Mets players of years gone by, naturally, David Wright was also asked about his opinion on the new-look Mets of today. This is what he had to say:

"It’s fun to watch … to be able to build a team that Steve and Alex Cohen have built, to add a David Stearns making kind of the day-to-day decisions, it’s an incredible team to watch." Wright said

"They hit a wall, but they can beat you in so many different ways, especially once they get healthy with their pitching staff. You got some top-of-the-line arms that have yet to really throw substantial innings this year." Wright added

Having made a number of high-profile acquisitions over the offseason, fans will be hoping the added impetus in the lineup can lead the Mets to a World Series win for the first time since 1986.

