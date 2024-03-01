"I don't like the system, quite honestly" - Braves manager Brian Snitker blames 5-day postseason layoff for Braves' 2023 struggles

The Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke about the reason for their disappointing end to the 2023 season. Braves have had a mixed start to their spring training campaign, finishing February with three wins, three losses and a tie.

During an episode of Foul Territory, Snitker criticized the league's postseason system, specifically the five-day break given to the top seeds of both leagues.

“I don't like the system, quite honestly. We're going to have to deal with it,” Snitker said. “We better figure it out because we're going to try like hell this year to win the division and have five days off again.”

Snitker thinks the lack of hitting practice during the five-day break is the primary reason for their struggling postseason.

“The biggest thing we haven't done is hit,” Snitker on Braves’ postseason struggle in 2023.

“It's hard to hit velocity when you haven't seen anything in five days. That's my biggest thing. We had a team that set all these records and everything offensively, and we didn't hit much in the postseason,” he added.

He believes that the sudden relaxation before the big games of the postseason dried out the players, which hindered them from performing to their full potential during the series.

“I think as an offensive player when you're not seeing the lights aren't on, the juices aren't flowing, and you're not seeing velocity like you're going to face in the playoffs, it's hard to score,” Snitker said.

Brian Snitker has plans for the Braves in 2024

The Atlanta Braves had a fantastic regular season in the previous year, winning 104 games and qualifying for the postseason from the NL East. However, despite being the NL's top seed, they failed to continue their winning streak and lost to their division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, in the NLDS.

In the same interview, Snitker shared his plans to avoid a similar scenario in 2024. The Braves have strengthened their bullpen this year to tackle the situation.

“We added some velocity to our bullpen and hopefully we can keep the other guys from scoring till we get our sea legs under us. Our offense can get kicking,” Snitker said.

Among the several trades and signings, their most impactful acquisitions are All-Star Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox and the signing of Reynaldo Lopez for a three-year contract to bolster the team.

