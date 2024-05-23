“I’ll be back, I’m a quick healer" - Padres' Xander Bogaerts vows to make speedy recovery after being sidelined with fractured shoulder 

The San Diego Padres have placed their star second baseman, Xander Bogaerts, on a 10-day IL after he sustained a fracture on his left shoulder. The incident happened on Monday in the bottom of the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

Expand Tweet

Talking about his injury with the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, Xander Bogaerts was optimistic about returning this summer, as he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ll be back. I’m a quick healer. It’s been a weird year. But I still have a chance to come back and be a part of something special. It’s better than not being able to come back."

While Bogaerts is hopeful of a return in late summer, the Padres will wish the same, as they wouldn't want to lose an important cog in their hitting lineup with well over two-thirds of the regular season remaining.

Padres manager Mike Shildt discussed Bogaert's injury by saying that it is not a good sight to lose one of their players like this, as he was skeptical about the timeline for his complete recovery. Shildt said:

"[The news is] not as good as we would have hoped, especially after the initial imaging. I’m not a timetable guy. He’ll be on the IL and will be on the sidelines for a period of time. It’s impossible to say how long; we’re still gathering information."

Xander Bogaerts sustained a fracture to his left arm in the first game of the doubleheader against the Braves on Monday. He dove to his left to stop a grounder by Ronald Acuna Jr. and landed abruptly, jamming his left shoulder in the process.

Xander Bogaerts has struggled so far this season with Padres

Xander Bogaerts is batting with an average of .219, with four home runs, 14 RBIs and .581 OPS so far this season with the San Diego Padres. He is already a four-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox.

Having 11 seasons worth of experience in the big leagues pushed him to be one of the most important players in the Padres lineup, who are looking to go deep into the postseason.

Bogaerts was given a massive 11-year, $280 million contract before the start of the 2023 MLB season for his services, but so far he has not found his rhythm in San Diego.

The San Diego faithful will be hopeful of Xander Bogaerts' speedy return this season as they look to authorize control over the second spot in the NL West standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback