Mets pitcher Drew Smith is trying his best to get star closer Edwin Diaz to re-sign with the franchise in the offseason.

Smith replied to a post by Diaz, thanking the fans after their elimination to the San Diego Padres. He said:

“I’ll give you an extra 100 dollars if you sign back with us... @sugardiaz39 look at all the extra money we’ve collected for you on top of the pile"

Diaz responded to the comment with cry-laughing emojis, writing:

“@drewsmith love you brother.”

In his post, Diaz included a collection of photos with the New York Mets this season. He captioned them:

“Thanks for a great season – my most memorable one yet! I wish the season would’ve ended differently, but glad we got to play in front of the best fans in the world all season long!!!!”

The 28-year-old produced a Cy Young-caliber season with a 1.32 ERA, while accumulating 32 saves this season. His performances were highly notable this season as the Mets made it to the postseason on the back of 101 wins in the NL East. Since joining from the Miami Marlins in 2018, he has gone on to become one of the best closers in the league.

Edwin Diaz opens up on a dominant 2022 season with the New York Mets

The Mets bullpen came in handy, despite a star-studded starting team in the National League. After earning his second All-Star appearance this season, he was pivotal in the Mets' impressive run this season. The team narrowly missed out on the NL East title to the Atlanta Braves.

However, last month, Edwin Diaz spoke about having a good season with the Mets to ESPN. He also discussed his trademark entrance song, "Narco" by Australian artist Timmy Trumpet. He said:

"When they play my song, [hitters] know they're in trouble. Because I'm coming in."

Edwin Diaz will become a free agent after the end of the 2022 MLB season

With Diaz's contract expiring at the end of the season, Mets owner Steve Cohen will have some important decisions to make. Diaz's move to free agency puts him in prime position to hit the jackpot as he potentially becomes the highest-paid closer in baseball history.

Poll : 0 votes