“I have a lot of questions" - Max Scherzer makes feelings clear on meeting MLB commissioner after Bryce Harper bust-up

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer has built an image of being one of the most talented, albeit, unhinged pitchers of this era. The three-time Cy Young winner has never been shy of confrontation and has even berated opponents with his relentless trashtalk.In 2022, Scherzer was one of the faces of the MLB Players Association's during the lockout as the players and owners failed to agree on a new deal while the old collective bargaining agreement collapsed.Although he has stepped away from his role in the MLBPA, the former ace maintains a keen eye on the proceedings around the league. One such event that made the headlines in the past week was the bust up between Phillies star Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. In an interview with The Athletic, Scherzer expressed his thoughts and enthusiasm about facing Manfred next.“I have a lot of questions for him. I look forward to him coming here. I haven’t seen him,&quot; Max Scherzer said on Wednesday.On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news of an altercation during the meeting between the MLB commissioner and the Phillies superstar during the former's visit in the clubhouse.Manfred was said to have been meeting with all the teams in the league in a bid to avoid what happened during the lockout in 2022. However, the clash between him and Harper occurred when the former MVP heard that the commissioner suggested adding a salary cap in the next CBA. This led to Harper shouting at Manfred to &quot;get the f*** out of our clubhouse.&quot;The MLB official then promptly replied that he wasn't going to as the two giant entities went toe-to-toe before Nick Castellanos broke up the argument.Harper's move drew praise from former teammate Max Scherzer, who appreciated the empathy and concern that the slugger had for fellow players in denouncing the proposed salary cap.“I’m just glad to hear guys are willing to stick up and stand up for each other. These are conscientious issues, these are work stoppage issues, so you are going to see passion from everybody. It’s good to see the passion from all the players across the league.”At the time of writing, there have been no talks of progress about the new collective bargaining agreement with the current one lapsing by the end of 2026.Max Scherzer fans 11 in Detroit on his birthdayAlthough Max Scherzer started his MLB career as a part of the D'backs, it was his time with the Detroit Tigers that garnered him acclaim across the league. He won his first Cy Young award and was selected to two All-Star squads during his time in the Motor City.Mad Max turned back the clock during the July 27 birthday game against Detroit. Scherzer struck out 11 Tigers batters and gave up just three runs on three base hits in a seven-inning outing.Although the Blue Jays ended up losing 10-4, he received praise and applause from the fans in Detroit.