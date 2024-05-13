"I love you mama" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares heartfelt message on Mother’s Day with Golden Retriever pup Roux

Fresh off his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with their famous pup, Roux. The duo have been known to love the pup, with Roux having its own dedicated Instagram page with 13k followers.

Dunne, a famous social media personality, often shares her cuddling moments with Roux on social media. She considers herself mother to Roux and also says that she learns everything new from the pup each day.

On Sunday, Olivia Dunne shared a special snippet on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared her moments with the Golden Retriever in the latest update.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Mothers Day…I love you mama!🤍" the caption of the post read.

In another update, she also celebrated her own mother, Katherine Dunne, with a social media post which had Mother Dunne holding puppy Roux.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne's special weekend: Paul Skenes' debut and Mother's Day celebration

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: Olivia Dunne cheering for Paul Skenes at PNC Park

It was a special week for Olivia Dunne, who potentially ended her college career with an NCAA championship in April. Last Wednesday, Paul Skenes and Livvy were in Indianapolis when they heard the update about Skenes getting a call-up to pitch on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

The news was heartwarming for the duo, and they packed their bags for a six-hour road trip to Pittsburgh. As expected, Skenes took the mound against the Cubs, with Dunne cheering for him from the suits of PNC Park.

Talking about his grind, Olivia Dunne knew how Paul Skenes' major league debut was a result of hard work behind the scenes. She said while being interviewed at the ballpark.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment," Dunne said.

"All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud."

As far as Skenes' debut is concerned, he was stellar until the fourth-inning bug hit him. He allowed one run before giving way to a couple more before being pulled off in the fifth. However, he struck out seven hitters in his four innings of work.

Dunne posed with Skenes after the game at the park. The couple then celebrated Mother's Day and also their pup, Roux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback