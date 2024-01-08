"I love the situation I'm in now" - New Red Sox star Vaughn Grissom on life after being traded by Braves

Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom joined the Boston Red Sox as part of the Chris Sale trade.

The Red Sox were on the lookout for a trustworthy shortstop, and Grissom’s addition gives them options for that role. There is also room for Grissom to be transformed into an infielder by the Red Sox.

Grissom recently appeared on MLB Network Radio and spoke about how things aligned at the right moment. Speaking highly of his new teammates and coaching staff, he said,

“Everybody’s been reaching out. I love the situation I’m in now. The Braves were great, but this is a great opportunity and it seems like we got an incredible group of guys, coaching staff, down to the clubhouse managers and everything.

“The boys obviously are the best, but the spine right now seems pretty cool. Yeah, they’re super. Reaching out to me and welcoming me to the family and stuff like that. So, it’s been pretty great.”

Will Vaughn Grissom turn out to be a good decision for the Red Sox?

The Braves selected Vaughn Grissom in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. After impressing in the minor leagues, Grissom made his MLB debut during the 2022 season.

During his Braves tenure, he played in 64 MLB games, slashing .287/.353/.440 with an OPS of .792, with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

Vaughn Grissom made it to the league as a shortstop, but he is capable of playing in a defensive role. Trevor Story is returning from Tommy John surgery and will be taking on shortstop duties, therefore Grissom could play at second base.

Grissom has not been able to prove himself at a Major League level as of yet, and part of that is down to how stacked the Braves roster is.

Given Chris Sale's injury history, Red Sox fans may be pleased with the move. Grissom's addition strengthens the infield and offers them more room to trade for a pitcher.

Will the trade turn out to be a fruitful one? Only time shall reveal.

