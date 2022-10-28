Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's wife paid tribute to her husband in November 2021 after Harper won the second MVP of his career.

Kayla Harper took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, alongside an emotional message for the Phillies' slugger:

"MV3 🏆🥺 I’m so dang proud of you! I’ve been present to watch you do some amazing things in your career, but this season has been my favorite to share with you so far.

"It was one of those special seasons where it’s filled with so many highs that you don’t want it to end, and yet at the same time, still so demanding and hard that you’re just humbled to be a part of this cool life."

The message continued:

"You told me all season you didn’t want to know about your stats or what you were doing individually because it didn’t matter. I hope you can now reflect and enjoy such an incredible season that God gifted us with.

"Thank you for being so fun to watch on the field and so present with our family off the field. Congrats babe, you are so deserving!"

Harper first won the NL MVP title in 2015 with the Washington Nationals receiving17 of the 30 first-place votes. Harper hit .309/.429/.615 (179 OPS+) with 35 home runs, 42 doubles and 13 stolen bases in the regular season.

Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP in 2022 leading the Phillies to a World Series spot

Bryce Harper's postseason has been one to remember after the Phillies knocked out the LA Dodgers and New York Mets in consecutive series. The 30-year-old has recorded 18 hits, five home runs and 11 RBIs in 43 at-bats with an OPS of 1.351.

After a historic win against the Padres, Harper spoke about his fifth homer of the postseason in Game 5:

"I knew he was going to come with his heater. Just tried to take the best swing I could and was able to do damage with it.”

Bryce Harper won the NLCS MVP in the series against the San Diego Padres.

The Phillies will play the Houston Astros, who swept the New York Yankees 4-0. The Astros are yet to lose a game in the postseason, clean-sweeping every opponent their way, and go into the World Series as the favorite to win their first crown since 2017.

