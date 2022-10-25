Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly entered Game 4 of the ALCS with a berth in the World Series on the line. After getting Jose Trevino and Harrison Bader out, AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge came to the plate.

As the New York Yankees slugger hit a grounder to first baseman Yuli Gurriel, the Astros stormed the field in celebration. They secured a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. This marks the fourth World Series appearance for the Houston Astros since 2017.

"The @astros are undefeated this #postseason" - MLB

The Astros will enter the World Series as the betting favorite. They are the stronger team from top to bottom. But if these playoffs have taught us anything, it would be foolish to rule any team out.

"The @Phillies and @Astros have met once in the #Postseason, during the 1980 NLCS. Philly won that series in 5 games. #WorldSeries" - MLB Vault

While the Astros are loaded with talent, there are a few players that rise above the rest. They will be key for the Astros in the World Series. Here's why Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, and Jeremy Pena are the three most important players for Houston.

1) Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros' Cy Young Ace

It goes without saying. If you have the best pitcher in baseball on the mound, odds are that you will win the game. Justin Verlander, who looks like a lock to win his third Cy Young Award, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

WH🌵ŦEPERSUAS1ON🚀 @whitepersuas1on In case you didn't already know, Justin Verlander is winning at life In case you didn't already know, Justin Verlander is winning at life https://t.co/5jV2NsBQ4J

"In case you didn't already know, Justin Verlander is winning at life" - @whitepersuas1on

While he has only faced the Phillies once this season, he was untouchable in that appearance. Verlander gave up no hits and recorded 10 strikeouts through 5.0 innings pitched on October 4. The Astros won that game 10-0.

He will be the most important player for the Houston Astros in the World Series. With his velocity and command, he could singlehandedly win them a game or two.

2) Jose Altuve, the Astros' 'little giant'

Love him or hate him, Jose Altuve has been a staple in the Houston Astros lineup for quite some time. At only 5'6", Altuve has been one of the league's best hitters throughout his career. He's also a Gold Glove award-winning second baseman.

Altuve will undoubtedly play one of the most important roles in the World Series. It could be his offense, defense, or even his veteran leadership that makes the difference. But no matter what happens, he will play a factor in the series.

"We literally love Jose Altuve" - Houston Astros

In two games against the Phillies this season, Altuve posted a staggering .600 batting average. If Philadelphia wants to secure the World Series, they will have to keep Jose Altuve's bat in check.

3) Houston's rookie star: Jeremy Pena

Jeremy Pena has been a breakout star for the Houston Astros this postseason. In 33 at-bats, Pena has posted a .303 batting average with three home runs and five RBIs. He has anchored the top of their lineup, batting second for the undefeated Astros throughout the postseason.

He won the ALCS MVP after posting a .353/.353/.824 slash line through four games against the Yankees.

"JEREMY PEÑA IS THE ALCS MVP!" - Houston Astros

He may not be a household name yet, but that may change soon enough. He has a shot at cementing his legacy with a stretch of dominant performances in the World Series.

