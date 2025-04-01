  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "I'm going to support Jurickson Profar no matter what" - Manny Machado makes feelings known on Braves star after 80-game suspension for PED use

"I'm going to support Jurickson Profar no matter what" - Manny Machado makes feelings known on Braves star after 80-game suspension for PED use

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 01, 2025 06:28 GMT
Minnesota Twins v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Manny Machado makes his feelings known on ex-teammate Jurickson Profar after 80-Game suspension for banned substance - Source: Getty

Former San Diego Padres star and current Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has the support of his ex-teammate Manny Machado amid tough times. Profar has been suspended by MLB for 80 games after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG).

Ad

As per Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the said drug comes under banned substances for performance-enhancing use. With the suspension leveled, Profar will be out of major league action until June 29 when the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Monday, after the Padres registered their fifth straight win of the season against the Cleveland Guardians, third baseman Machado was asked about his reaction to Profar's suspension.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, I mean, that's obviously, you know, a tough one to swallow, right? And, um, you know, it just sucks to hear it," Machado said on MartyCaswell Tv (3:30 onwards). "Profar is always going to be my best friend, and I'm going to support him no matter what and, um, you know, be right by his side on this tough, tough, tough, um, tough journey he's going to be on."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Braves manager shares verdict on Jurickson Profar after 80-game suspension

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

The latest suspension of Jurickson Profar adds to the worries of Braves manager Brian Snitker who is already low on outfield depth with Ronald Acuna Jr still out and recovering from injury. The team was swept by Manny Machado's Padres to begin the 2025 season as they lost four straight games.

Ad

However, Snitker honors MLB's punishment for Profar.

“I spoke to the guys and I spoke to Jurickson this afternoon also,” Snitker said. “We hate it for him, our club and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program and we honor that. It’s just going to afford an opportunity for somebody else for 80 days.”
Ad

The Braves also shared their statement after the news the of suspension was made known. It said:

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

Earlier in the offseason, Profar entered free agency after a career year, which saw him hit 24 home runs for the Padres. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract in January with the Braves. He was 3-for-15 thus far in 2025, before the suspension, which will keep him off the diamond for 80 games, kicked in.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी