"I'm going to support Jurickson Profar no matter what" - Manny Machado makes feelings known on Braves star after 80-game suspension for PED use

Former San Diego Padres star and current Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has the support of his ex-teammate Manny Machado amid tough times. Profar has been suspended by MLB for 80 games after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG).

As per Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the said drug comes under banned substances for performance-enhancing use. With the suspension leveled, Profar will be out of major league action until June 29 when the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Monday, after the Padres registered their fifth straight win of the season against the Cleveland Guardians, third baseman Machado was asked about his reaction to Profar's suspension.

"Yeah, I mean, that's obviously, you know, a tough one to swallow, right? And, um, you know, it just sucks to hear it," Machado said on MartyCaswell Tv (3:30 onwards). "Profar is always going to be my best friend, and I'm going to support him no matter what and, um, you know, be right by his side on this tough, tough, tough, um, tough journey he's going to be on."

Braves manager shares verdict on Jurickson Profar after 80-game suspension

The latest suspension of Jurickson Profar adds to the worries of Braves manager Brian Snitker who is already low on outfield depth with Ronald Acuna Jr still out and recovering from injury. The team was swept by Manny Machado's Padres to begin the 2025 season as they lost four straight games.

However, Snitker honors MLB's punishment for Profar.

“I spoke to the guys and I spoke to Jurickson this afternoon also,” Snitker said. “We hate it for him, our club and our team. But Major League Baseball has their program and we honor that. It’s just going to afford an opportunity for somebody else for 80 days.”

The Braves also shared their statement after the news the of suspension was made known. It said:

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

Earlier in the offseason, Profar entered free agency after a career year, which saw him hit 24 home runs for the Padres. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract in January with the Braves. He was 3-for-15 thus far in 2025, before the suspension, which will keep him off the diamond for 80 games, kicked in.

