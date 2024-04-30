"I'm just in a lot better place mentally, physically, spiritually, everywhere" - Mookie Betts on his epic transformation after mental shift

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West with Mookie Betts as one of their key players. On Monday, the team beat the host Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 at Chase Field.

Betts' steals have been the highlight of his season. He has successfully stolen eight bases in 31 games, without failing once. In the last three seasons, his steals ranged between 10 and 14. However, at this rate, he is expected to surpass his 2018 career high of 30 steals.

“Just trying to be the best Mookie Betts I can be,” Betts told The Athletic, via Fabian Ardaya. “That’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be. I used to do it. Just … just stopped. I don’t know why. Just stopped, and now I’m back on it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m just in a lot better place mentally, physically, spiritually, everywhere. ... I don’t know man, I’m just playing.”

Mookie Betts leads the NL in runs (29), hits (46) and walks (24) with a batting average of .377, OBP of .479 and a 1.119 OPS. He has contributed 23 RBIs and six home runs while creating opportunities for his team by getting on base 78 times.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is impressed with Betts' performance this season.

“On every facet of the game, Mookie’s playing MVP-caliber baseball,” Roberts said.

Mookie Betts has vowed to do anything for the team’s sake

Mookie Betts is focusing on his personal development to help the LA Dodgers maintain their winning streak and become the best team in baseball.

“I’m just doing what I can to help us win, and that’s part of the game that I just haven’t done the last couple years,” Betts said. “That’s always been a part of my game. So just trying to be the best version, well-rounded, and do whatever it takes to win.”

Despite making it consistently to the postseason, the Dodgers and Betts have yet to win a World Series since 2020. However, the management has made billion-dollar investments this offseason, acquiring players such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow in pursuit of that goal.

The Dodgers are the division leader with a 19-12 record, followed by the San Francisco Giants (14-15) and San Diego Padres (14-18). Although they won the series, their six-game winning streak was interrupted by the Blue Jays on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will aim to begin a new winning streak when their series with the D-backs continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback