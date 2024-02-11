"I’m not perfect anymore" - Dodgers' James Paxton opens up about contract restructuring, health status for 2024 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed left-handed pitcher James Paxton in January on a one-year deal worth $11 million, but recent reports suggest that it has been reduced to $7 million.

Paxton discussed the reduction of the deal, which he says is not due to a single injury but due to his history with Tommy John surgery and his knee issues. His surgery kept him away from the Major League for almost two seasons, and a knee problem ended his 2023 season in early September.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Paxton said:

“I’m an old player now, and I’m not perfect anymore. My body is not perfect. So there’s things that have kind of built up over the years. But I’m feeling really good right now. All the physical tests are really good. I’m feeling really strong and ready. ”

Although the deal’s amount has been reduced, the 35-year-old still has an opportunity to earn up to $13 million if he stays healthy and starts at least 20 games. Allaying his health concerns, Paxton showed confidence, saying that he will be fully prepared for the start of the 2024 season.

Last year, he played for the Boston Red Sox and had seven wins and five losses with a 4.50 ERA. Paxton injured his right hamstring in his first spring training game on Mar. 3, which delayed his season debut until May 12. He couldn’t pitch after Sept. 1 because of right knee inflammation.

Dodgers start their 2024 spring training with billion-dollar stars

The LA Dodgers had their 2024 Spring Training’s first official workout on Friday. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and other Dodgers members reported at the Camelback Ranch.

Ohtani was seen taking some swings against a pitching machine, while Yamamoto did his javelin training. Glasnow threw his first bullpen session as a Dodgers member alongside other pitchers. The team’s first full squad workout takes place on Wednesday.

