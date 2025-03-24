"I'm scared to eat" - Mookie Betts reveals scary health crisis: Find out what happened to Dodgers star

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts voiced his frustration at being unable to make his comeback to the team following a mystery illness that has kept him out of action for more than a week. The eight-time All-Star said that he's unable to eat anything and has been vomiting every day.

Mookie Betts was sent back home early by the Los Angeles Dogers due to illness from their recently concluded trip to Japan for the Tokyo Series. However, the Dodgers superstar was unable to hold food down since a couple of days before the team embarked on the flight to Asia.

On Sunday evening, Mookie Betts spoke to reporters regarding his illness after getting ruled out from the Los Angeles Dodgers team for their spring training game at Dodger Stadium.

"Every time I've eaten, I've thrown up. ... I'm scared to eat," Betts said. "Hopefully I can hold something down tonight."

"My vitals, everything has come back clean. Blood tests and everything have come really, really clean," he added. "I guess it's something with my stomach being really aggravated. So, I'm starting some new medicine now to calm my stomach down."

Betts also said that he had received two liters of IV while he was in Japan and has only been able to digest smoothies during his ongoing illness.

"I just want to play": Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts holds the most World Series titles among active players (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mookie Betts was expected to make his return for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they hosted the Los Angeles Angels for their spring training game at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday.

However, Betts was scratched out from the lineup before the contest started, as he hadn't recovered enough to take the field.

"So looks like I'm just going to be light for a little bit. Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season," Betts told reporters on Sunday.

"But I just want to play, man," he added. "I'm tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really just want to play."

Betts won the third World Series ring of his major league career last year, his second with the Dodgers. He was outstanding in the postseason, posting a .290/.387/.565 slash line over 16 playoff games with nine extra-base hits, including four home runs and 16 RBIs.

