"I'm super excited to see the legend of Shohei" - Mookie Betts talks about the potential of Dodgers' 'stacked' batting lineup 

Mookie Betts cannot wait to share center stage with Shohei Ohtani, and he reiterated the same during his interview with Sportsnet LA amidst the Dodgers' 2024 Spring Training routines.

LA is arguably the most stacked team both on and off paper heading into the upcoming season, as baseball fans have already rendered the mighty Dodgers the favorites to claim the World Series in 2024.

Initially, Betts was asked about playing at second base as a role reversal and what his take was in terms of changing his defensive position for the upcoming season.

He replied:

"It is exciting, a little change of pace. But we will see how it goes, and I haven't trained to be a second baseman in so long. I have to kind of jog some of those memories but we should be alright."

Next, Betts was asked about his wish to win a Golden Glove at second base, reiterating the fact that no player in the big leagues had won one after claiming six in the right field.

He replied with a smile on his face:

"There's got to be a first for everything, so that's what I am trying to do."

Mookie Betts expressed his excitement playing alongside the greatest two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and the top 3 lead-off hitters of LA making up for a stacked roster in the upcoming season.

He said:

"There is a lot of potential there. I mean it should be a lot of fun. We just got to play and make sure we take care of our business and we will see the kind of fireworks that happen. But you know I am super excited really to see the legend of Shohei Ohtani up close and personal.

"He is super chill, he takes care of his business. I haven't had a whole lot of interaction just yet. I think closer to the season, routines are really in order and I will get to interact with him a little bit more.

"Right now it's hard to say because he is taking care of his business and I am taking care of mine, so we haven't crossed paths a whole lot yet."

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman played an integral role in the signing of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Shohei Ohtani was quickly used by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a pitchman for the team in conjunction with superstar sluggers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to entice the Orix Buffaloes ace to the West Coast this offseason.

Ohtani, Betts and Freeman were all present when the team presented Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to reports from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya during the 2023 offseason.

"The pitch to Yamamoto was, on its face, straightforward. As the free agent entered the ballpark, video displays depicting his name and likeness in a Dodgers uniform flashed on the scoreboard.

"Yamamoto is one of the most sought-after talents in the sport, with the Mets, Yankees, Giants, Blue Jays, Red Sox and others all vying for his services," per Ardaya and Rosenthal.

Many people believed that Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the greatest pitching prize available in MLB free agency. In 2023, he was not only the MVP of the Pacific League, but also the best arm in Japan for the third straight season.

In his final NPB season, the right-hander finished 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings. He will now seek to lead the LA Dodgers from the mound next season.

