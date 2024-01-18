“I’m trying to get to 50" - Fernando Rodney hoping 'door isn't closed' on MLB return despite being 46

Fernando Rodney may not have played in the MLB since the 2019 season, but the 46-year-old is a free agent and has not given up on a return to the league. Despite finishing on the highest note of a World Series win, Rodney is still seeking a team in 2024.

While speaking to The Athletic, Fernando Rodney said that his goal is to play into his 50s:

“I’m trying to get to 50,” Rodney said flatly, before laughing. “That’s my guess right now. I still touch 95, 94, 93, 92 when I want. I think there can be three more years. I want to reach there, then see how I feel.”

While this would not be without precedent, as seven players have featured in the league at 50 years or older, it hasn't been achieved since 1980 when a 56-year-old Minnie Miñoso played for the Chicago White Sox.

Fernando Rodney is not quite that ambitious but said that being around younger players makes him feel he can contribute:

“When I go to the field now, with a lot of young guys, I get energized.

“I feel like I have gas in my tank. Right now, it’s like, ‘keep going.’ That’s why I still play.”

Fernando Rodney knows an MLB return is unlikely

In the same interview with The Athletic, Rodney shared his thoughts on his MLB future. While he knows it is unlikely to happen and knows age has taken a toll, he feels he can contribute at the highest level.

“There’s a 99 percent chance it’s not going to be,” Rodney said. “There’s no guarantee it’s going to happen.

“I don’t know what they think, but they closed the door for a lot of good players. I feel like I can pitch in the big leagues because I throw strikes and get outs. My fastball and my changeup has been good.”

The former Washington Nationals veteran has played for 11 teams in his career, including the Detroit Tigers, LA Angels, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. That said, he has not given up on adding to that number in 2024 and beyond.

We will see if an MLB team will take a chance on Rodney in the 2024 season.

