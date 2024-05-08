"I meet so many OCD psychos in baseball" - Tyler Glasnow reflects on dealing with obsessive individuals in MLB circle

Tyler Glasnow is settling in nicely at the Los Angeles Dodgers after landing in LA via an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The star pitcher has gone 6-1, has 63 strikeouts and has recorded a 2.70 ERA across 50 innings pitched. As such, he looks worthy of his five-year, $136.5 million extension.

Glasnow appeared on the "Diggin Deep" podcast and offered an interesting perspective on baseball, noting he has met a large number of obsessive people in the MLB:

"I'm a pretty swirly guy, so I got to find ways in the morning to calm it all down, quiet it. A lot of baseball players are swirly.

"I feel like I meet so many OCD psychos in baseball. Are obsessive people, do they gravitate toward baseball and are good? Or does baseball just make you crazy? I don't know which one it is."

While this likely needs a study, you do see a lot of players in the MLB who have little routines that help settle them in-game. As to whether that counts as OCD, however, is another matter.

Tyler Glasnow and the LA Dodgers are on a roll in May

With the LA Dodgers at 25-13, top of the NL West and going 8-2 over their last 10 games, the team has built up some real momentum. Tyler Glasnow looked good in his last start, which was an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, where the pitcher allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings pitched.

Considering the Braves are one of the strongest teams in the MLB, this was a very good display, and Tyler Glasnow spoke to reporters after the game (via the LA Times):

“Honestly, it was probably after the fourth inning or so that I felt pretty good. The velocity and stuff was there when I wanted it to be later in the at-bats. And as the game kept going, I just kept feeling better and better.”

With the Dodgers set to face the 20-28 Miami Marlins on Wednesday, LA looks to take the three-game series with a sweep.

