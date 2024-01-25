“I did this once, then I woke up” - Olivia Dunne amazed at Olympic gold-medalist Sunisa Lee's stunning moves in training

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is in her senior year and participating in the 2024 NCAA gymnastics competition. But it didn't stop her from acknowledging Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee's acrobatic moves in a video.

Lee posted a stunning training video of herself on Instagram, showcasing mind-boggling acrobatic moves, leaving Dunne amazed. She commented:

"I did this once… then I woke up."

American artistic gymnast Sunisa Lee won a gold medal in the all-around event, a silver in the team event and a bronze on uneven bars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won gold in the team event, silver in floor exercise and bronze in uneven bars at the 2019 Stuggart World Championships.

In the college world, representing the Auburn Tigers, she won gold in the balance beam and silver in the all-around event in the 2022 NCAA Fort Worth Championship.

Olivia Dunne says that her Olympic dream died

In 2021, on the BFF podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry, Olivia Dunne said about the death of her Olympic dream.

"That dream has died," Dunne said. "Well, I got hurt when I was about, I think, 15 or 16 years old.

"My bone had died in my ankle, and it fractured, so I kind of realized that maybe this is not for me anymore, and, maybe, I should just go to college and be healthy and happy."

She also added that the elite gymnastics program that helps you train for big events wasn't great.

"Also, the elite gymnastics program is pretty dysfunctional. It is an understatement so I kind of decided, why not go to LSU, and I mean a lot of my elite friends that I did gymnastics with and stuff they're at LSU with me." [53:10 onwards].

Olivia Dunne will participate in Utah for the 2024 NCAA gymnastics event at Maverik Center, which will feature 12 teams. The major competitors in the two-day event include Utah (ranked second), LSU (5th), UCLA (12th) and Michigan State (14th).

On the personal front, she's dating Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 first overall pick, Paul Skenes.

