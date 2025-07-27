  • home icon
  • "I did not punch Eric Lauer in the face" - Max Scherzer sets the record straight after Blue Jays pair's bizarre controversy

"I did not punch Eric Lauer in the face" - Max Scherzer sets the record straight after Blue Jays pair's bizarre controversy

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:27 GMT
Max Scherzer sets the record straight after Blue Jays pair
Max Scherzer sets the record straight after Blue Jays pair's bizarre controversy

Max Scherzer broke his silence on Eric Lauer's explanation for having a fat lip when appearing in front of the media a couple of days ago. Lauer, who was fresh off a quality outing against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener, straight-up blamed the veteran starting pitcher for what appeared to be a bruised and swollen lip.

Addressing his fat lip, Lauer said that he got it after breaking an unspoken club rule with regards to Scherzer. While talking to reporters, Lauer said:

“There’s kind of this, like, known thing not to mess with (Max) Scherzer on his start days, especially when he has his headphones in, and I broke that rule,” Lauer said.
“I tried to talk to him a little too early. He wasn’t very happy about that, so six stitches is what you get for that.”
When fans heard it first up, they were left concerned if there was an in-house fight growing among teammates. Some were confused whether what Lauer was talking about was true or if Max Scherzer had really punched him. On Saturday, Scherzer took off the lid on the situation:

“No, I did not punch Eric Lauer in the face. … We (had) to come up with a better story.”
During his conversation with Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, Scherzer said that he doesn't like when someone bothers him on his start days, but Lauer had a bad lip and had already visited a doctor for that.

However, the young pitcher wanted to have some fun with the media, and Scherzer let the joke carry on until Saturday.

Earlier, even Blue Jays manager John Schneider joined in on the fun, keeping everyone confused. He said before the second game against the Tigers:

“I had to separate them. If there was an altercation, I didn’t see it. That’s all I can say.”

Eric Lauer talks about clubhouse atmosphere moments after blaming Max Scherzer for his fat lip

The Blue Jays are the best team in the majors, and the harmony within the clubhouse is one of the reasons.

Although questions were raised on how a veteran like Max Scherzer can do something like this to Lauer, the latter spoke about team harmony and even if something like this actually took place, he wouldn't take it to heart.

“I think the people who were taking that route should more look into how we interact with each other in the dugout,” Lauer said “Even (Thursday), after I came out, we were talking, laughing, having a good time, so even if it was (a fight) it didn’t affect anything relationally.”

Eventually, it turned out to be a joke, as Lauer wasn't hit by Max Scherzer.

