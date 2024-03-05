"I don't see why people wouldn't want to come here" - Matt Chapman dispels negative perception around moving to San Francisco as a free agent

The San Francisco Giants and Matt Chapman have agreed a one-year, $18 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus. The news broke on Sunday. While the Giants have missed out on some high-profile free agents this season, they have still built a roster capable of upsetting the odds.

When Shohei Ohtani turned down a $700 million offer from the Giants, analysts suggested that players didn't think the team had what it takes to compete for titles.

Addressing the trend of players signing elsewhere, Chapman detailed his decision to sign for San Francisco in his introductory press conference.

"I chose to come here," Chapman said. "I think everybody's different, everybody has different things that matter to them, but I'm from California. I played in the Bay Area. I'm comfortable here.

"And people say what they say, but I think at the end of the day when you look at the franchise, they want to win. They've won before. They know how to do it."

While the culture and history of the franchise were important, the strength of the team and the coaching staff also played a role. If there's any such narrative - of top players shunning the Giants - Matt Chapman thinks that will change soon.

"They have great players, great coaches. So, I don't see why people wouldn't want to come here, and I know that a lot of people have reached out and said they want to come play here and told me that. So I think if that's a narrative, it's going to change."

Matt Chapman's signing boosts the Giants' chances for the 2024 MLB season

The Giants may have missed out on some of the elite players in free agency, but they've improved their roster this offseason and are a better team on paper.

Matt Chapman adds to the team's infield defense and can contribute immediately. Considering the additions of Jung Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, there's room for optimism in San Francisco.

While not many are tipping the Giants for a deep playoff run, they are a much-underestimated team. Given that they had a bit of a down year in 2023, going 79-83, the additions they've made might be enough to turn last season's close defeats into wins.

While the LA Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites for the NL West and expected to challenge for the World Series, the Giants could upset them on any given day.

Entrenched in Spring Training, it remains to be seen if Matt Chapman can help push San Francisco to brighter days, but the initial signs are certainly positive.

