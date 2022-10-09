"I won't be sleeping tonight" "Goodbye St. Louis!" - Philadelphia Phillies fans fired up as team knocks out the St. Louis Cardinals to advance to the National League Division Series

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for the NLDS. They shut out the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday with a score of 2-0. The victory gives them a series win over the Cardinals, ending their season.

The Phillies got out to an early lead Saturday with a solo home run off the bat of Bryce Harper. Kyle Schwarber hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to help the Phillies secure the victory.

The win has Philadelphia Phillies fans over the moon. They can't believe their team is headed to the NLDS. It was huge for a team that was close to missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Fans will be ready to take on the Braves on Tuesday. They can't wait for this underdog team to keep rolling in the postseason.

"I won't sleep tonight" one fan said.

"Goodbye St. Louis!" cheered another fan.

Sean Hartman @chicknparmaSean @Phillies Eflin went from 0 career saves to having 2 playoff saves in a row? LFG @Phillies Eflin went from 0 career saves to having 2 playoff saves in a row? LFG

nola is my dad @Suhhh_Kiiid @Phillies The city is back in on this team no matter what happens from here on out. Huge. @Phillies The city is back in on this team no matter what happens from here on out. Huge.

Fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance against the Cardinals. Aaron Nola was huge on the mound, going 6.2 innings and striking out six. Pitching was great for the Philadelphia Phillies across the board.

Fans can't wait for the team to return to Citizens Bank Park for the NLDS. With the Wild Card Series strictly being in St. Louis, fans are itching to watch their team live in the postseason.

The Philadelphia Phillies are happy to play the role as the underdogs

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies have no problem playing the role of the underdog. They have been counted out more than once this season and they don't care about the rankings.

The Phillies nearly missed the playoffs entirely this year. They finished out the season with a record of 86-75. They finished one game above the Milwaukee Brewers for the last NL Wild Card spot.

They weren't the favorites to win the series against the Cardinals. Most people around the league had already counted the Phillies out coming into this series. Most thought that the Cardinals would be the ones doing the sweeping.

Philadelphia will have a tough matchup on their hands with the Braves. The defending World Series champs look better than they did last year. They'll have Ronald Acuna Jr. at their disposal, something they didn't have the previous campaign.

If the Phillies want to take out the Braves, they'll have to rely on timely hitting and quality pitching.

Poll : 0 votes