"I think it's always ups and downs" - Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton shares unfiltered thoughts on body confidence

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have gotten off to a tough start in 2024, but Verlander's wife, actress and model Kate Upton, is having a stellar year. While the Astros are 18-25 and fourth in the AL West, Upton has been making headlines via her modeling for Anne Klein and Sports Illustrated.

Kate Upton is on the front cover of SI's 60th-anniversary edition and spoke to "Lipstick on the Rim" about the industry, motherhood, and a whole host of topics. When asked if she thought she would ever feel good about her body, Upton said:

"I think it's always ups and downs. Which is also why I am appreciative of the criticism. It did make me want to learn more about health and why I had this body, and kind of, going back, to the logistics of my body."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kate Upton also discussed the industry, with the hosts mentioning how she was at "the forefront of the change." Here's what she had to say:

"And I think that anything at that time that was different, people wanted to discuss whether they hated it or not. It's okay to feel uncomfortable because you haven't seen it before, because you don't have it.

"And it's okay to look at other people's situations, whether it's their bodies or their viewpoint, and hear them and accept it, or at least not discuss it as if you have the final say."

Justin Verlander and the Astros could use some of Kate Upton's confidence

The Houston Astros are currently on one of the best runs of their season, having recorded three straight wins against the Oakland Athletics. That, however, doesn't tell the whole story, as the team has lost a lot of games and been on the wrong side of some painful scores, such as the 10-3 and 9-4 losses to the New York Yankees.

With a lot of the season to go, the Astros need to find a way to win games consistently if they are to make the playoffs. Kate Upton recently discussed the importance of confidence with CBS, and mentioned how confidence is empowering:

"Being confident in our body, no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there. You have your voice, matters, and you can empower yourself by being confident."

The Astros could use a confidence injection of their own, and perhaps the series against Oakland can empower them. Houston has another game against the Athletics on Thursday, before preparing for a series against the NL Central-topping, 26-17 Milwaukee Brewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback