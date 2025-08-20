New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is one of the best shortstops in the league. He also knows a thing or two about his Cincinnati Reds counterpart, Elly De La Cruz. Lindor disagreed with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's bold claim about De La Cruz.
Mitchell claimed on Tuesday that the Reds superstar is his MLB comp. However, Lindor doesn't see any similarity between them.
"You're not switch-hitting," Francisco Lindor said (26:50), via "Café con Lindor." "I don't think you can throw 100 (mph)."
Mitchell agreed with the switch-hitting part, but told Lindor to take it out of the equation. Regarding arm strength, the NBA star said he could improve.
"Right now, no, of course not," Mitchell said (27:01). "But if like, you know, give me like four years, get some arm strength. I was at 90 damn near in high school."
Mitchell's father, whom he shares the same first name with, is a former Minor League Baseball player. He works in the New York Mets' front office, and Mitchell had the opportunity to be around the team's locker room during his childhood.
When Juan Soto signed with the Mets for a record-breaking $765,000,000 contract in December, Mitchell was among the first to congratulate him. He also jokingly took credit for Soto choosing the team on the podcast.
Francisco Lindor gives an apt MLB comp of Donovan Mitchell
Despite Donovan Mitchell's insistence, Francisco Lindor couldn't picture Elly De La Cruz as the NBA superstar's MLB comp. For Lindor, the apt comparison was a youngster from the Washington Nationals.
"I don't see it," Francisco Lindor said (27:09), via "Café con Lindor." (Elly De La Cruz is) way faster. I think (CJ) Abrams is a better comp."
Before Mitchell compared himself to De La Cruz, Lindor gave reasons why he thought CJ Abrams was the NBA guard's comp.
"You hit lefty, throw righty" Francisco Lindor said (26:21). "It is very unique. It don't happen. It don't happen too often. You can move. You can jump. Explosive. But I like CJ Abrams. I mean, that's like 25 home runs. 30 40 bags. Good elite shortstop."
Physically, Mitchell and Abrams are close. The NBA guard is 6-foot-3, while Abrams is an inch shorter. De La Cruz is two inches taller than Mitchell.
De La Cruz and Abrams are touted as five-tool players. Both are around the same age, but De La Cruz has had more highlight reel moments on defense and offense.
Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.