  • Donovan Mitchell claims 50 percent credit for Juan Soto choosing Mets, providing hilarious proof to Francisco Lindor

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 20, 2025 00:39 GMT
(Left to Right) Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Donovan Mitchel (Images from - Getty)
In December 2024, the New York Mets made a statement of intent, signing superstar Juan Soto to a fifteen-year, $765 million contract. The deal, which is the largest in big league history, became the biggest talking point of the offseason.

The substantial offer Mets owner Steve Cohen put on the table would no doubt have been more than enough motivation for Soto to sign. However, as NBA superstar Donnovan Mitchell told fellow Mets star Francisco Lindor on Tuesday's episode of "Cafe con Lindor", he may also have had something to do with influencing the slugger's decision.

Citing several occasions when he reached out to the Dominican on a personal level in the past, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard hilariously claimed he deserved "50 percent credit" for Juan Soto's record-breaking move to Queens.

"I called him when he was in Washington, I was like 'man, this would look great in Queens'. Then, I came here [Citi Field] when we played the Padres in the playoffs, I was like 'I'll be here'. I've been working on this.
"I mean, 700 [million] is a lot of money, I got to give Steve Cohen like 25 percent. [David] Stearns is like another 25, then I do 50. How long were these talks going on? I've been doing this for three years," Mitchell said (19:50 onwards)
youtube-cover
Donovan Mitchell FaceTimed Juan Soto to celebrate after the slugger signed with the Mets

Born and raised in Elmsford, a 40-minute drive from Citi Field, six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell's love for baseball and the New York Mets is no secret.

As the Mets completed the acquisition of Juan Soto, Mitchell was just as pumped as others in the Mets fanbase. To celebrate, the Cleveland Cavaliers star got in touch with Juan Soto directly, FaceTiming the Dominican to congratulate him on the record-breaking deal.

As the season began, Soto initially took his sweet time to get used to his new surroundings before picking up the pace. At the moment, the Dominican leads the Mets for home runs, having gone to yard 30 times this season.

As they continue to fight tooth and nail to make it to the playoffs via the wildcard, Donovan Mitchell and other Mets fans will be hoping Soto can keep leading by example at the plate for the most important phase of the season.

Raghav Mehta

