  • "Already been tried by Michael Jordan" - Fans stunned over Donovan Mitchell revealing his baseball plans post NBA retirement

"Already been tried by Michael Jordan" - Fans stunned over Donovan Mitchell revealing his baseball plans post NBA retirement

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 19, 2025 23:52 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Donovan Mitchell's baseball plans (Image Source: IMAGN)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is already thinking about post-NBA plans. Mitchell believes he would be adept at a different sport, even though most ex-players go on to become instructors or members of the media.

On Tuesday, Mitchell appeared on the "Café con Lindor" podcast, hosted by New York Mets star Francisco Lindor. The Cavaliers guard let Lindor know that he used to be a good baseball player.

The six-time All-Star claimed that he pitched at 88 miles per hour when he was a sophomore in high school. According to him, he would've been at the major level if he had committed to playing baseball over basketball.

He also discussed wearing the number 45, worn by Michael Jordan. Mitchell said that it was a way to honor his baseball roots.

“Just to honor my baseball roots. Kind of some part of me, to kind of go back to that,” Mitchell said. “I will say, at some point, I will try to be you when I’m done playing.
After what he said about potentially being a baseball player, fans had mixed reactions about Donovan Mitchell.

Fans react to Mitchell's baseball claims.
Fans react to Mitchell's baseball claims.
Fans react to Mitchell's baseball claims.
Fans react to Mitchell's baseball claims.

Donovan Mitchell reflected on how the Cavs performed in the 2024-25 season

Moving away from baseball, last season wasn't the best for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. They were the best team in the Eastern Conference and were poised to be a conference finals team. However, they were defeated by the Indiana Pacers, who went on to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

Mitchell couldn't help but express how he and the rest of the Cavs let the city down.

"When you're in hindsight, it's always like, 'okay, we've taken a step. You need this to take it to the next level," Mitchell said on NBATV last month.
"But, to be honest with you, and I think we all feel this way, it was a letdown for us, man. We let ourselves down. We let the city down. We let the organization down. We all felt it..."
Fortunately for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs, they have another shot at potential revenge next season. They are still expected to be one of the top teams next season, but now they have something to prove.

