"I’ve never been more p****d at a Mets team" "How do they lose to the freakin Marlins" - New York Mets fans devastated by shutout loss to Miami Marlins 

The New York Mets were defeated by the Miami Marlins 2-0, in a game that went into extra innings. Despite riding high and being one of the top teams in the MLB, this loss hit the Mets fan base hard. Despite a tremendous defensive performance and excellent pitching, the offense failed to show up for the New York Mets.

After a day of defensive perfection, one misstep changed the game. An errant overthrow from catcher Tomas Nido gave up the game-winning run. A video of this error was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

One mistake is all it takes to lose a game, and now the New York Mets are feeling the sting of defeat.

Fans worry this game may be remembered as the beginning of the decline of the talented New York Mets team.

The offensive struggles were just too much for the Mets to overcome in this game. After many disappointing seasons, supporters had allowed themselves to hope for better. Now they see their chances slipping away.

New York Mets fans infuriated by loss to Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins celebrate their victory.

This was a closely contested game that came down to the wire. Being shut out makes it all the worse.

Francisco Lindor had an especially bad game, including a strikeout in the 10th inning that ended the game. When a player of his caliber fails to perform, it does not take long for fans to say he's overrated and overpaid.

Many feel the series with the Atlanta Braves that starts on July 11 has become must-win. The winner of the series will own the division lead. The Mets offense cannot have another game like this.

This upcoming series may be a turning point for the season. Optimists see it as a chance for the Mets to re-establish themselves as the best in the National League East, and pessimists are preparing for the worst.

This kind of loss sits with you all day. Because of the low score, it was just a matter of who would make the first mistake. That mistake proved fatal.

The New York Mets are now a very strong 53-33, but that does not calm their fans' nerves. The error that cost the Mets the game should not occur at the elite level at which the team has played this season. Fan ire will not likely subside anytime soon.

